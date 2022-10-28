J﻿urgen Klopp says Darwin Nunez has huge potential, but it is difficult to predict how far he can go.

T﻿he forward has scored six goals in 13 games in all competitions, with four of those coming in his last five games.

W﻿hen asked if he believes Nunez has now settled in, Klopp said: "It’s a massive step. The problem is not that the boys need extra long to settle, they have different situations.

"Darwin came here after a short beak in the summer, arriving in Asia, doesn’t speak a word of English, and being young, and Liverpool’s a big club, and it’s a big step for him and he was expensive. He played the first game and everybody was looking at you. It’s like the whole place is dark and there is only one light and it’s a spot on you.

"He started pretty well and then you have a red card. He felt embarrassed for himself. Getting a knock like this is cool, but he can’t blame anyone else.

"For all these things, his numbers are incredible to be absolutely honest. He had a few chances which he missed but he scored as well. He was involved in a lot of things and the steps he is making are really big. It was a great month for him."

O﻿n how far he can go, Klopp said: "Nobody knows. He doesn’t know. It is so exciting but he has to stay fit, be available all the time and he wasn’t against Nottingham [Forest]. We have to work on all different areas.

"The potential is incredible. It’s not only speed, the attitude is really good, he is a real worker, some people out there aren’t sure technically, but it’s incredible. He doesn’t bring it on the pitch at the moment all the time but it’s nothing to do with technique. It’s all possible to develop. It’s really exciting, but where it could go I have no idea."