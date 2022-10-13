D﻿e Zerbi on Mwepu, 'defending together' and Brentford

Roberto De Zerbi has been speaking to the media before Friday's game against Brentford.

H﻿ere are the key lines from the Brighton boss:

  • T﻿here are no fresh injury concerns and "all the players are ready to play tomorrow".

  • H﻿e said Jakub Moder is working in the gym, but he doesn't expect him to return before March.

  • He said he is "very sorry" Enock Mwepu had to retire and added: "I wrote a message to him telling him I'll be here. I'm ready to help him."

  • O﻿n Brentford, he said: "They are a versatile team and we need to be ready."

  • He added: "Every game in this league is difficult. We could have won our last two games, or lost them. I hope we'll see our work pay off tomorrow."

  • H﻿e is confident his defenders can keep Ivan Toney quiet, but said: "We need to defend together and attack together. Our first defender has to be Welbeck and our first attacker has to be Dunk."