De Zerbi on Mwepu, 'defending together' and Brentford
- Published
Roberto De Zerbi has been speaking to the media before Friday's game against Brentford.
Here are the key lines from the Brighton boss:
There are no fresh injury concerns and "all the players are ready to play tomorrow".
He said Jakub Moder is working in the gym, but he doesn't expect him to return before March.
He said he is "very sorry" Enock Mwepu had to retire and added: "I wrote a message to him telling him I'll be here. I'm ready to help him."
On Brentford, he said: "They are a versatile team and we need to be ready."
He added: "Every game in this league is difficult. We could have won our last two games, or lost them. I hope we'll see our work pay off tomorrow."
He is confident his defenders can keep Ivan Toney quiet, but said: "We need to defend together and attack together. Our first defender has to be Welbeck and our first attacker has to be Dunk."