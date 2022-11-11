Fenway Sports Group would "consider new shareholders" for Liverpool Football Club, but who could be in line to purchase the club?

Simon Chadwick, professor of sport and geopolitical economy at Skema Business School joined this week's episode of The Sports Desk podcast to discuss any potential bidders.

"﻿If you're looking at the Middle East, really it's only the Gulf states that you're talking about," he said. "You can discount Oman... Kuwait has no appetite... Bahrain is very small so does not have the intention.

"﻿Qatar is already planning more with Paris St-Germain and Saudi Arabi has Newcastle and seems unlikely to want a rival club. That leaves you with the United Arab Emirates, where it's not going to Abu Dhabi, so the elephant in the room is Dubai."

C﻿hadwick considers the potential of a Dubai bid and, while acknowledging a "predisposition towards Liverpool" in the emirate, he does think any bid would be "a random purchase".

"﻿It's clearly going to take a lot of money and I just don't see that," he said. "There is nothing in Dubai government policy to suggest any strategy or serious intention to start buying overseas football clubs.

"﻿Without wanting to disrespect or antagonise anyone, it would be seen as a random purchase."

For the full story on Liverpool's future, listen to the whole episode now on BBC Sounds