Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Diogo Jota will miss next month's World Cup after suffering a serious calf injury against Manchester City.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Luis Diaz and Arthur Melo remain out.

West Ham will continue to assess centre-backs Kurt Zouma and Craig Dawson, who are doubtful because of illness and injury respectively.

Maxwel Cornet and Nayef Aguerd are still sidelined.

