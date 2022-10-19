Liverpool v West Ham: Team news
- Published
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Diogo Jota will miss next month's World Cup after suffering a serious calf injury against Manchester City.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Luis Diaz and Arthur Melo remain out.
West Ham will continue to assess centre-backs Kurt Zouma and Craig Dawson, who are doubtful because of illness and injury respectively.
Maxwel Cornet and Nayef Aguerd are still sidelined.
Predict the Liverpool team here