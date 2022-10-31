A﻿rsenal bounced back from their loss against PSV in the Europa League with a 5-0 thrashing of Nottingham Forest on Sunday - and Garth Crooks has selected two Gunners midfielders in his team of the week.

T﻿homas Partey

Partey has been in outstanding form for the Gunners this season but has often found himself playing second fiddle in my selections to the likes of Granit Xhaka and Martin Odegaard. Well, not so against Nottingham Forest.

The Ghana international was his normal resilient self but added a wonder goal to what was a sparkling performance. To be fair to the player, he has scored goals like this before.

Partey has the grit and steel of former Arsenal legend Peter Storey and the running power of David Price. Arsenal fans of a certain age will know exactly what I'm talking about.

M﻿artin Odegaard

Nottingham Forest came down to earth with a bump at Arsenal, having enjoyed a little of the high life after beating Liverpool last week. The Gunners put five goals past Forest and it could have been 10. At one stage it looked as though Arsenal were making chances at will.

Odegaard strolled around Emirates Stadium conducting most of Arsenal's attacks and looking very composed and cultured while doing it. This victory takes Arsenal back to the top of the league with two games to play before the World Cup break.

