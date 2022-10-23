Miller says 'probably not' best time to change Rangers manager
- Published
Former Rangers striker Kenny Miller believes the pressure Ibrox manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is under "comes with the territory".
"A lot's been made of the performances," Van Bronckhorst's former Rangers team-mate Miller said on Sportsound.
"Results in Europe haven't helped - taking these heavy defeats is denting confidence, it's taking belief away.
"If you continue to play with this low energy, lacklustre performances, you're going to drop points.
"Is it the right time to make a change? Probably not. Results need to change, performances need to be better and it needs to improve quickly. He can survive.
"There is something missing. He needs to find a way of being competitive. Playing like this, Rangers do not win the league."