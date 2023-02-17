We asked you whether you thought Arsenal's title aspirations were slipping away after the lost to Manchester City.

Here are some of your comments:

Freya: Honestly, yes we can still win. City can't win all their games and we've got a game in hand. But I am disappointed. We started out as this unbeatable team, we lose our best striker and it just goes down hill. Certain players such as Odegaard, Saka and Martinelli are up to standard but they need to work as a team to win.

Charles: We were never meant to be here, that's the thing to remember. The loss hurts, because it's unlikely we'll be in this position again for a while - but we were supposed to be going for top four, not the title. Our squad is thin compared to City's TWO world-class XIs. We'll be fine, so long the fans all stay positive. Let's enjoy the season.

Ethan: Regardless of whether this game loses us the title or not, every fan needs to remember that last season we were bottom with zero points from three games, the progress is remarkable. If you gave me second or third at the start of the season I would have taken it. This Arsenal team will take us to heights we haven't seen in years, just maybe not this season.

Matt: Poor defending costs us again and at the other end Nketiah had three glorious chances but not one on target. Haaland, Rashford or Kane would not miss those. Sadly that is why we won’t win the league without a clinical striker.

Joel: An eight-point lead bottled in three games, just not good enough to win the title. Nketiah and Martinelli have been non-existent and the fans deserve an apology.