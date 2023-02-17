Dundee Utd v St Johnstone: Team news

United captain Ryan Edwards will sit out the game as he completes a two-match ban.

Jamie McGrath returns from injury but Ian Harkes (hamstring) remains out and head coach Liam Fox is sweating over the fitness of several unnamed players. Aziz Behich has missed several games for personal reasons.

St Johnstone defender Andy Considine is suspended while on-loan Celtic defender Adam Montgomery returns after being unable to play against his parent club.

Ryan McGowan is out with a groin issue and Nicky Clark is a doubt with a knock while midfielder Max Kucheriavyi has joined Falkirk on loan.