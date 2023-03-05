Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United: What Klopp said

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, speaking to Sky Sports: "No words. Spectacular football game. Outstanding. We played top football against the team in form.

"The second half the start was pretty good and the end was pretty good. That is football, it can happen.

"It was the push we wanted. It puts us in the right direction. Everyone has to know we are still around. It wasn't the case for a while but tonight was a proper show of what we can be and what we have to be from now on."

On Mohamed Salah becoming Liverpool's record Premier League scorer: "129 goals, that is insane. What an unbelievable number. He is a special player. We appreciate him now but in the future people will look back and be wow, we witnessed something really special.

"It was all top performances today. That is very important for us - 13 games to come? A lot of points to go for. Tonight it was perfect."