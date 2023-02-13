'Worst manager of our modern history' - your thoughts on Jones' sacking

We asked for your thoughts on Nathan Jones' sacking and whether or not it was the right decision.

Here are some of your comments:

Lisa: Jones was doomed from the start. He went from being a big fish in a little pond to the smallest fish in a very big pond. Unfortunately the sharks were circling from day one.

Tim: Jones had to go, clearly the players didn't respect him. The Saints are a poisoned chalice after letting go key players in the summer, e.g Romeu. If he is still in the game I suggest Sam Allardyce to try to get Saints out of the hole they have dug for themselves.

Peter: Poor choice of manager and untested at the level - much of the blame should be with those who appointed him. Don’t make the same mistake again.

Andy: Pochettino is the man, he has unfinished business. I doubt if that will happen but you never know. Nathan Jones too highly strung!

Paul: If was a strange appointment in the beginning, he never fitted into the 'Southampton way' and now talk of Jesse Marsch would make things worse! The owners need to bite the bullet and pay the money for a seasoned manager with Premier League experience before it’s too late.

Dave: Jones should never have been appointed. It was patently obvious that he was out of his depth with the dismal performance against Forest. Arrogant and incompetent. Worst manager of our modern history.