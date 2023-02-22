'Cho advised against Celtic move by captain'

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors captain Hong Jeong-ho has revealed that he advised 25-year-old South Korea striker Cho Gue-sung to snub a move to Europe in January amid interest from Celtic and concentrate on his fitness in the K-League until pursuing a transfer in the summer. (Daily Record), external

Scotland defender Kieran Tierney is considering his future at Arsenal after becoming increasingly frustrated by his lack of action, with a possible £30m summer switch to Newcastle United being mooted for the 25-year-old that would provide a cash bonus for former club Celtic. (The Scotsman), external

Scots DJ Ewan McVicar has revealed that he visited Jota's house to teach the Celtic winger, with whom he shares an accountant, how to become a DJ. (Scottish Sun), external

