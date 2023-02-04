Wolves 3-0 Liverpool: Analysis

BBC Sport's Gary Rose at Molineux: "It was clear to see in the post-match news conference that Jurgen Klopp is getting tired of hearing the same question - what is going wrong at Liverpool?

"On this occasion the answer was simple - the Reds had a nightmare opening 12 minutes against Wolves in which they looked well below-par and were punished for avoidable mistakes in defence.

"In recent seasons Liverpool possessed a fear factor that often meant they'd won the game before it had even started but now teams are aware that if they get at them from the off they can do damage.

"The Reds are struggling in all areas of the pitch this season, with goals conceded at alarming regularity and not enough being scored at the other end.

"They did show promise in a 0-0 draw with Chelsea recently and they need to build on worked in that game with a big derby against Everton up next."