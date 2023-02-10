Patrick Vieira has been speaking to the media before Crystal Palace host Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the Eagles boss:

James McArthur will be in the squad and is in contention to make his long-awaited return.

Vieira confirmed Nathan Ferguson has also joined training "for the last couple of weeks with the team without any steps back".

He said recent results have been "OK, but have lacked consistency".

Despite no wins in six, he insisted: "We are not low in our confidence."

On facing Brighton, he said: "We all know - the staff, the players - about how important this game is."

He added: "We have quality, we have confidence, we have belief, and it will be important for us to perform tomorrow."

Follow Friday's Premier League manager news conferences