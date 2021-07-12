BBC Sport

Shaw stars amid England disappointment

England may have suffered penalty shootout heartache, but one of the positives to take out of Sunday's final at Wembley was the performance of left-back Luke Shaw.

The Manchester United man was chosen as your player of the match, with a rating of 7.66 after his superb second-minute goal.

Federico Chiesa was Italy's top-rated player with 7.20, while goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who saved penalties from Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka achieved 6.86.

See how all the players rated for the Euro 2020 final