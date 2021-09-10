Matthew Raisbeck, BBC Radio Newcastle

It doesn’t get any easier for Newcastle United and Steve Bruce as they search for their first win of the season.

Bruce is challenging his players to “spoil the party” at Old Trafford on Saturday when Cristiano Ronaldo should make his first appearance since returning to Manchester United.

If the Magpies are to cause an upset, they will have to do so without their main source of goals, as Callum Wilson has been ruled out for a few weeks because of a thigh injury.

Bruce’s options to replace Wilson include Joelinton and Dwight Gayle. Or he could play Allan Saint-Maximin as a lone forward and introduce another midfielder into the team.

He could also change things by bringing Javier Manquillo in at right wing-back to give Jacob Murphy a more advanced role.