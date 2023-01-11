Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Young athletes sometimes have an innate self-confidence to take on challenges which might intimidate their elders. This was demonstrated by 19-year-old full-back Dexter Lembikisa for Wolves on Saturday.

Imagine it. Awaiting a first start in senior football, a moment to quicken your pulse in any circumstances, and it’s part of the away side at Anfield.

Warming up, there are the cameras, sending live pictures around the world. And then the teamsheet, with the opponents on your flank being a World Cup star and, statistically, the Premier League’s most productive attacking full-back. How’s your heart-rate now?

Lembikisa was eventually withdrawn on 68 minutes, but he had had a fair share against Cody Gakpo and Andy Robertson, and he came off to a queue of team-mates offering congratulations.

No surprise, then, that Wolves tied him to a long-term contract. And whether his immediate future is in the squad or out on loan, he is an asset.

Since Fosun arrived, the attention has largely been drawn by high-value signings. However, the owners also talk of producing talent and, to become self-sustaining, Wolves need the academy to flourish.

In a difficult year, the ascent of Hugo Bueno, Joe Hodge and now Lembikisa has brightened the gloom. At Nottingham Forest later, they may face Morgan Gibbs-White - in financial terms, the academy’s most valuable product.

Lembikisa’s achievement at Liverpool was overshadowed by the offside-goal-that-wasn’t, and the footage has been examined like the Zapruder film for evidence of conspiracy. Julen Lopetegui has backed fans’ respectful protests, but the most lasting effect may be to bond supporters more closely behind the team.

Gone is the fractious atmosphere of earlier this season, and Molineux will be loud for the crucial game against West Ham United. If the referee runs over to the screen during that match, they’ll hear the roar at Stockley Park.

Listen to Nottingham Forest v Wolves in the Carabao Cup quarter-final live on BBC Radio WM from 18:00 GMT.

Meanwhile, Wolves v West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday is live on BBC Radio WM (DAB Black Country) at 15:00.