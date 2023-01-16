Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman says Hugo Lloris' error for the opening goal in the north London derby on Sunday "looked terrible" but had words of comfort for the Tottenham stopper.

Lloris inadvertently threw Bukayo Saka's deflected cross into his own goal to gift the Premier League leaders an early lead at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The France captain partially made amends with later saves from Martin Odegaard and Eddie Nketiah.

"Let's not forget Hugo is a World Cup winner and this has happened to him all through his career," Seaman told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast.

"He makes a couple of mistakes but he does not crumble and carries on being a brilliant keeper.

"With this one, it looked terrible, but when the ball takes a deflection like that at speed, it really does make a difference."