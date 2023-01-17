Pick of the midweek games: Kilmarnock v Rangers

These two sides return to league action at Rugby Park after contrasting League Cup semi-final fortunes, but both should go into the game buoyed by their performances - Rangers for the more obvious reasons.

The Ibrox side, who sit second top of the Premiership, are now nine games unbeaten after what is becoming a regular fightback to win from behind, this time after extra-time against Aberdeen.

Kilmarnock missed out on meeting Michael Beale's side in next month's final at Hampden after suffering their second 2-0 defeat by Celtic within a week. However, in both games, they showed they could trouble the league leaders.

In their absence from Premiership action, Kilmarnock dropped to second bottom behind Dundee United on goal difference, but manager Derek McInnes will take heart from the threat they posed at the national stadium.

Rangers have lost on four of their latest six league visits to Rugby Park, where Kilmarnock have only lost one of their last nine and where the Ibrox side have won just three times in 11 outings.

However, to deliver a blow to the Glasgow side's title hopes on this occasion, the Ayrshire side will have to end a run of four straight defeats by Rangers - all without scoring a goal.

