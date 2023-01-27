Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool's FA Cup fourth-round game against Brighton on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his press conference:

Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, Virgil van Dijk and Arthur Melo are "a couple of weeks" off returning to training, while Luis Diaz will take longer.

Klopp is "really happy and really pleased" about Stefan Bajcetic's new deal and said the midfielder deserved it.

Liverpool's 3-0 loss to Brighton in the league was "the worst game I ever saw", said Klopp, who added: "Pretty much everything went wrong there."

On whether he will rotate his squad, Klopp said: "The boys all want to play and that's good."

After not conceding in back-to-back games, Klopp said: "I know everyone waits for a performance of 4-0, but clean sheets are massive for us."

When asked if Nat Phillips is likely to leave before the transfer window shuts, Klopp said: "It depends on the offers. We have to be prepared for pretty much everything."

