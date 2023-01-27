Klopp on injuries, importance of clean sheets and returning to Brighton

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool's FA Cup fourth-round game against Brighton on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his press conference:

  • Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, Virgil van Dijk and Arthur Melo are "a couple of weeks" off returning to training, while Luis Diaz will take longer.

  • Klopp is "really happy and really pleased" about Stefan Bajcetic's new deal and said the midfielder deserved it.

  • Liverpool's 3-0 loss to Brighton in the league was "the worst game I ever saw", said Klopp, who added: "Pretty much everything went wrong there."

  • On whether he will rotate his squad, Klopp said: "The boys all want to play and that's good."

  • After not conceding in back-to-back games, Klopp said: "I know everyone waits for a performance of 4-0, but clean sheets are massive for us."

  • When asked if Nat Phillips is likely to leave before the transfer window shuts, Klopp said: "It depends on the offers. We have to be prepared for pretty much everything."

