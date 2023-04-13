Kettlewell on Johnston future, not easing off & top-six bid
Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell has been speaking to the media before his side's clash with relegation-threatened Dundee United this weekend.
Here are the key lines from his press conference:
"Nothing to suggest" that Max Johnston won’t remain at Fir Park beyond the end of the season.
The 19-year-old defender, out of contract in the summer, has been linked with Burnley and Bologna, but Motherwell have offered him a new deal.
Kettlewell insists his side won’t lose their edge now they’re sitting in a position of relative safety compared to this weekend’s opponents.
Motherwell still have an outside chance of a top-six finish and Kettlewell says it is key they "maintain standards in everything" they do from now until the end of the season.