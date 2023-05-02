James Jones, We Are West Ham, external

There have been signs of a revival in east London recently, but last weekend's 4-3 defeat at Crystal Palace appears to have deflated confidence for those in the fanbase who thought things had really turned a corner.

Saturday's trip to Selhurst Park was West Ham's ninth game in April, and their third in just six days. Before it, we'd narrowly lost at home to Liverpool, thrashed Bournemouth and Gent, secured huge victories over Southampton and Fulham, and battled immensely to come from 2-0 down to take a point against title challengers Arsenal.

So with all that in mind, it's no real surprise to see such a sluggish performance in south London on Saturday.

Both Jarrod Bowen and Declan Rice have started every Premier League game this season and are both on course to complete a 50-plus game campaign for the second time in a row. Tomas Soucek has featured in every game, and the likes of Michail Antonio and Said Benrahma have featured heavily since August.

The players are clearly tired and will, of course, have one eye on the Europa Conference League semi-final against AZ Alkmaar next week. Indeed, Premier League survival isn't a guarantee just yet, but you can understand the performance we witnessed on Saturday.

We now face both Manchester clubs in a week before fixtures become a lot more realistic in terms of deciding our fate this term. Anything from either game will be a bonus, but they will not dictate where we end up.