Howe confirmed they are "reasonably okay" for player fitness but there are a few "tired bodies" following win against Manchester United. He confirmed he hasn't seen Joe Willock to assess his availability.

When asked about accusations of them time-wasting in games, he said that it isn't their "intention" to do that, but that "sometimes you have to manage games and you have to use experience, you have to do what ever you can to get a positive result."

On targeting a top four place, he said: "we're on a mission to try and win, to try and achieve and be best we can be. I sense that from players this season, that there is a real steeliness about us and that we’re not here to waste time, we need that to continue right to end of season."

After a difficult run before their Carabao Cup final and turn around in recent results, Howe felt it felt like "a long build up" to the final and they "probably lost their focus slightly," but added that "thankfully the lads have regrouped and refocused" on the Premier League.

On having Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak fit, he said: "We haven't had that luxury on many occasions this season, they are both very different and both very important and you need goalscorers and as many as you can get. So, that gives us a real strength in depth."