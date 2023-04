West Ham United and England midfielder Declan Rice would prefer a summer move to Arsenal, with Newcastle United also interested in the 24-year-old. (Talksport), external

The Gunners have offered Reiss Nelson a new contract but there remains doubt over his long-term future, with Aston Villa, Brighton, Fulham and West Ham among the teams interested in signing the winger. (Mail), external

