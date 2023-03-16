England boss Gareth Southgate has explained why Brighton's Solly March and Lewis Dunk were left out of his squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine.

"They are playing very well," said Southgate.

"The coach has the team playing in a unique style in our league.

"Solly is a player we know well but at the moment I don't see him ahead of Rashford, Grealish, Saka in those positions on the field. They are hard calls.

"We're always watching everybody and there is not a game we miss. We know there are some players playing well but I have to pick the team I think gives us the best chance of winning in two big matches coming up.

"You have to get the experience right for those types of games as well."

