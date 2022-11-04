Y﻿ouri Tielemans' future needs to be sorted as soon as possible, preferably with the midfielder staying at Leicester City, according to former Foxes striker Matty Fryatt.

"﻿You need a player of that calibre to be signed, or to have a decision either way," Fryatt told BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast.

"﻿Obviously, the contract situation is not ideal and you don't want to be in a position where you are losing your best players and not even receiving money for them."

T﻿he 25-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season and, with seemingly no breakthrough in talks, Fryatt is warning of a "domino effect", especially in light of improved recent performances.

"﻿How much would it cost to replace him?" he said. "You're talking upwards of £60m with inflation and what players are going for these days.

"﻿And if Tielemans goes, what message would that send? It could start a domino effect with other top players like James Maddison and Harvey Barnes deciding their future lies elsewhere.

"﻿Brendan [Rodgers] seems relaxed about it, and obviously Tielemans is very professional and enjoying the responsibility of the captain's armband in the past few games - but it needs to be addressed."

