St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson tells BBC Scotland: "Overall I thought we deserved to win. We hit the woodwork a few times and had a goal disallowed through Jonah Ayunga and we scored two too.

"We started really well and we should have been 1-0 and then Curtis Main hits the bar after we went 1-0 up. United came back into it as expected with the squad they have and we weathered a bit of a storm and then when they scored it ignited us again.

"We probably should have gone on to win it a little bit more comfortably.

"Credit to the referees, I thought they made their decisions relatively quickly. Whether they were the right decisions probably goes to show there’s still human error involved in VAR as well.

"We came out on the right end of it which I thought we deserved.

"There’s a spirit here, we’re okay as individuals but as a team unit, we’re really good. We don’t concede many goals so we’re disappointed today because we didn’t defend the first phase of the cross and we didn't mark men in the second phase. So it made it a harder game than it probably should have been."