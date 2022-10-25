Ian Westbrook, Beesotted, external

"Shambles", "embarrassing", "we were like a bunch of kids out there".

That was the reaction of stand-in Brentford captain Ivan Toney to Sunday’s 4-0 drubbing at Aston Villa.

That result, following on from the 5-1 defeat at Newcastle United in our previous game on the road, shows that the Bees' away form is becoming a bit of a concern.

While we have the sixth best home record in this season’s Premier League, we also have the sixth worst away record.

Brentford have failed to win, or even take the lead in, any of the six games on our travels.

We produced very poor first-half showings at Leicester City and Fulham, gave away three goals at Newcastle and were simply blown away by Villa.

It was obvious they would make a fast start, and when it came we simply could not cope with it.

There was definitely a lack of leadership at the back, with captain Pontus Jansson and defensive midfielder Christian Norgaard out injured and the experienced Ben Mee on the bench for the first time because of an ankle problem.

With trips to buoyant Nottingham Forest and champions Manchester City to come before the World Cup, things are not going to get any easier.