Ross County manager Malky Mackay on BBC Sportsound: "I was reasonably pleased. I thought we were excellent first half, without getting the two or three extra chances I thought we deserved.

"We moved the ball around well and got into a lot of threatening positions.

"Second-half they changed their personnel slightly and came at us, but as the game wore on we got a foot on the ball and got it back down.

"Near the end we had three or four great balls in their six yard box which on another day, makes it a win.

"It's another point and we're now five points off sixth position, so we'll build on it."