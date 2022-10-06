Dundee United have won both of their last two home league games against Aberdeen; they last won three in a row against the Dons at Tannadice from December 2006 to November 2008 (run of four) under Craig Levein.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is unbeaten in his last six league meetings with Dundee United (W2 D4) since losing 2-1 with St Mirren in September 2020.

Dundee United are the only winless side in this season’s Premiership (P8 W0 D2 L6). The Tangerines have lost six of their last seven in the league (D1), as many as their previous 20 (W5 D9 L6).