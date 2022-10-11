'Ibrox aura' fuels Rangers' hopes - Lundstram

John Lundstram hopes the “aura” of Ibrox can inspire Rangers to revive their Champions League campaign with a shock win over Liverpool on Wednesday.

The Scottish side are bottom of Group A after three straight defeats, but put up a good show at home to leaders Napoli last month until they went down to 10 men before losing 3-0.

And midfielder Lundstram highlighted last season's run to the Europa League final, where they beat the likes of Red Star, Braga and RB Leipzig and drew with Borussia Dortmund in Govan, as reason for encouragement.

"There's something special about Ibrox on European nights,” said the boyhood Liverpool fan, who came through the youth system at Everton.

“Anyone who has been here will have felt the atmosphere, felt the aura around the place.

"There's just something that happens underneath the lights here, I don't know what it is, I can't put my finger on it.

"It gets everyone and gives you a lift. There's something in the air and hopefully that can be the same again tomorrow."