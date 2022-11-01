Midfield balance still off, but May the good times roll on

J﻿amie Beatson, weareperth.co.uk, external

Another week, another win - and another game in which Stevie May has looked fit and firing. That's something to look forward to as the season progresses.

Callum Davidson talked about there being more to come from this side after the game. I certainly hope so - while we've taken full points in back-to-back matches you'd be hard pushed to say we've performed brilliantly.

We look a decent defensive unit and we have a forward pairing that is working - but the middle of the park remains a concern.

Perhaps, at its root, is the fact that Ryan McGowan, Melker Hallberg and Graham Carey/Jamie Murphy/David Wotherspoon are all good players - but none of them are natural central midfielders.

One is a defender and the rest are all wingers or at their best in attacking roles. Finding the right balance in there could spur us on to bigger and better things.