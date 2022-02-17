Liverpool's squad is good enough to "rival any in European football", according to Aston Villa midfielder Ashley Young.

Jurgen Klopp made a triple substitution in the second half of their Champions League match at Inter to take control and two late goals effectively sealed the tie.

Young says that Klopp's tactical acumen and effective recruitment have made Liverpool one of the favourites for this season's competition.

"You always look at the bench and think 'what can we change?'" Young told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "Liverpool had talent in abundance.

"Their squad can rival anyone in European football and they showed that against Inter.

"They were up against it when Klopp made the substitutions but with a flick of a switch they took control and went on to win."

Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin agreed, saying: "Klopp is such a good coach, he absolutely killed it off.

"I just want to sit down with him and find out what he was thinking, because he changed the game in a second."

