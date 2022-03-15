Rob Sutherland, Five Year Plan podcast, external

Crystal Palace rode their luck during last night's game, but when the luck ran out the tenacity and dedication of Patrick Vieira's team held on to show how far the squad has come under the Frenchman.

Manchester City are the best footballing side in the world, and for long spells they made that abundantly clear. Their ability to find space and to thread the ball into those areas meant that Palace had to be focused throughout.

Whether it was Joachim Andersen and Marc Guehi in a much-improved defence, Cheikh Kouyate and Conor Gallagher's energy in midfield or Wilfried Zaha and Jean-Philippe Mateta's hard work in attack, each player had a part to play, and each did so impeccably.

At a typically vociferous Selhurst Park, Palace did have their chances, but against City's pacey, strong and determined backline those chances were only ever going to be opportunities to snatch at.

A point against such a talented and impressive City side, with zero goals conceded across both league games - something no other club has achieved this season - is something Palace, Vieira and the fans can be incredibly proud of.