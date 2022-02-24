Transfer news: Gunners to compete with Barca for Isak

Arsenal face competition from Barcelona for Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak, who is one of Gunners boss Mikel Arteta's top targets this summer. (Daily Express), external

Meanwhile, West Ham have taken up the option to extend full-back Ben Johnson's contract until 2024 to ward off potential interest from Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool in the 22-year-old. (Standard), external

Roma will revive their interest in Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka at the end of the season despite failing in a bid to sign the 29-year-old Switzerland international last summer. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

