English sides await as Utd prepare for big kick-off

As one of Scotland's European representatives, Dundee United are excused from League Cup first-round duty.

United, who appointed Jack Ross as head coach on Monday, are planning a short pre-season tour and will play two closed doors games in early July.

Alex Neil's Sunderland travel to Tannadice for a friendly on 16 July then United face Scott Brown's Fleetwood Town away on 23 July.

After their Premiership opener away to Kilmarnock on 30 July, United play in the Europa Conference League third qualifying round first leg on 4 August.