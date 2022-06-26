Who will Celtic look to offload?

So far this summer, Ange Postecoglou has strengthened his Celtic squad with the signing of goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist and the permanent capture of centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Winger Jota is supposedly set to follow Carter-Vickers in permanently moving to Glasgow, while reports suggest Argentine left-back Alexandro Bernabei's arrival is imminent.

But who will Postecoglou look to offload? Notable departures include midfielders Tom Rogic and Nir Bitton, who both ended their long-term spells at the end of last season, with keeper Vasilis Barkas (FC Utrecht) and Liam Scales (Aberdeen) sent out on loan.

Might academy product Mikey Johnston look to get more game time elsewhere along with fellow forward Albian Ajeti? You would also expect plans to be in place for left-back Boli Bolingoli to be sold.

One player Postecoglou won't be actively looking to sell but may have a tough job keeping hold of is right-back Josip Juranovic. Reports have linked the Croatia international with a move away as Sky Sports' Lyall Thomas, external states Atletico Madrid are interested.