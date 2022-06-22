Kelly 'can't wait' for European adventure

Liam Kelly's season only officially ended last week when Scotland's four-game international camp came to a close.

But after a gruelling 11-month campaign, the Motherwell keeper is determined to make an impact on Europe when his club side returns to action next month.

The Fir Park outfit get their Conference League adventure under way on 21 July, when they host either Bala Town or Sligo Rovers the first leg of second-round qualifying.

"To finish fifth [last season] and secure a Euro spot is a great achievement," the 26-year-old told the Scottish Sun, external. "I have never played in a European game before in my career and I can’t wait.

"They'll be difficult games, but we have to go out and enjoy them and make sure we give a good account of ourselves."