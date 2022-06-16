Considine ready to exit 'comfort zone'

Andrew Considine suggests signing for St Johnstone will "get me outside my comfort zone" after 18 years at Aberdeen.

The 35-year-old defender, capped three times for Scotland, has signed a two-year contract after talks over a new deal at their Scottish Premiership rivals broke down.

"It's a new challenge with a new group of boys, which I'm relishing," Considine told St Johnstone's website. "I'm delighted to get the move finalised - the manager has been in touch since the end of the last campaign.

"Both myself and my family are excited to be here."