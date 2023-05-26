Sam Holloway, LeicesterFanTV, external

James Maddison

While his time looks to be complete at Leicester as he moves on to bigger prospects, he has still been our standout player of the season. In 28 matches, he has 10 goals and six assists, which is very good record considering he is a central attacking midfield player in an overall poor Foxes side.

Harvey Barnes

Another player who looks like he has one foot out of the door, but again his stats back up a good season. Within 32 matches (before Sunday), he has got 12 goals which is, for most wingers in the Premier League, considered a good season, but unfortunately for Leicester, means a big club might come knocking.

Kelechi Iheanacho

This one might come as a surprise, but in a poor campaign, Kel always came on or started and gave his absolute best. In 26 games (again, before Sunday), he got five goals and four assists, but he was always our most dangerous striker while Patson Daka and Jamie Vardy had zero confidence or form.

Nampalys Mendy

Our most underrated player who, for some reason, barely plays! He has made 17 appearances this season - we've won seven, lost eight and drawn three, and he has a 69% tackle success rate. In a season where we have only won eight games, he featured in seven of them.

Pick your 2022-23 Leicester player of the season from our fan choices here