Arsenal, Leeds and Spurs are the Premier League clubs who have had unsuccessful transfer windows, according to The Telegraph's Luke Edwards.

Arsenal and Leeds signed no-one while Spurs closed two deals on deadline day that "reeked of back-up options".

"Tottenham have missed out on targets this window," Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast. "I don't think they've done wonderfully well.

"Arsenal haven't done anything and in the battle for top four that's not great. They've got players off the wage bill but not brought anyone in.

"As for Leeds, I don't think they've had a disastrous window. But it's definitely been a dull one."

