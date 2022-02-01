Should Arsenal have replaced Aubameyang?

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's late free transfer move from Arsenal to Barcelona had an air of inevitability about it given the obvious fracture in his relationship with manager Mikel Arteta.

Losing a player that you feel has run his race at Arsenal is one thing. Not replacing the 32-year-old's goals is another.

Arsenal are in a dogfight for a top-four place. This is their only hope of anything resembling success this season after the shock exit at Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup third round and the EFL Cup semi-final elimination to Liverpool.

The Gunners have Alexandre Lacazette and the brilliant talent of Gabriel Martinelli. Arsenal have kept Eddie Nketiah amid interest from Newcastle United but there is a strong case to suggest they are taking a serious risk by not bringing in attacking reinforcements.

These are a crucial few months for Arsenal and Arteta. They will hope this failure to act will not be one to regret, especially as the dangers have been flagged up by only one goal in five games in a disappointing January.

