Watford 0-3 Norwich - Ranieri reaction

Watford boss Claudio Ranieri to BBC Sport: "Before I answer I want to say sorry to our fans because we wanted to do something better. We asked the players to light with fire and we can't lose this match, but after the goal we disappeared.

"Maybe we played better 10 v 11. It is very important the lesson Norwich gave us, they played as a team, we played as individuals. That is no good. Now I have to choose the players that want to fight hard for Watford. You have to play 11 v 11."