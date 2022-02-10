Confirmed team news - Liverpool v Leicester
- Published
Liverpool make six changes to the side that beat Cardiff in the FA Cup on Sunday.
Mohamed Salah is back in the squad after Africa Cup of Nations duty but is only on the bench, while Sadio Mane is not involved.
Alisson, Joel Matip, Andrew Robertson, Fabinho and Thiago all come in, with January signing Luis Diaz given a first start.
Caoimhin Kelleher, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Takumi Minamino make way.
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Jones, Diaz, Firmino, Jota.
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers makes five changes to the side that were humiliated 4-1 by Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on Sunday.
Kasper Schmeichel, Boubakary Soumare, Marc Albrighton, Dewsbury-Hall and Patson Daka all start.
Danny Ward, Caglar Soyuncu, Youri Tielemans, Harvey Barnes and Kelechi Iheanacho drop out.
Jamie Vardy is not involved at all.
Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Justin, Amartey, Ndidi, Thomas, Albrighton, Soumare, Lookman, Maddison, Dewsbury-Hall, Daka.