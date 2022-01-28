Your Newcastle gossip round-up

There are just three days left in the January transfer window, so here's your latest round-up of the best Newcastle United transfer gossip to drop so far:

The Magpies will go up against Everton for the signature of Bayern Munich and Germany forward Thomas Muller, with both clubs interested in the 32-year-old during the January transfer window. Muller is approaching the final year of his contract with the Bundesliga side. (Sportbild, via Star), external

Newcastle are seeking further striker reinforcements and are in talks with Arsenal for Eddie Nketiah. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

A £30m deal for Lyon's 24-year-old Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has been completed. (Talksport), external

Speaking of midfielders, Newcastle are among a number of Premier League clubs who have been linked with Tottenham's 25-year-old England international Dele Alli. (Mail), external

Meanwhile, Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno is a target for a loan move until the end of the season. (Football.london), external

