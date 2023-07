Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Andre Onana's impending move to Manchester United is still on track.

United are hoping to have the Cameroon goalkeeper signed in time for him to be part of their squad to tour the United States, which leaves after next week's friendly against Lyon at Murrayfield on Wednesday.

Manager Erik ten Hag knows Onana well from their time together at Ajax and feels he has the skills to help United become the team he wants them to be.