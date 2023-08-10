Newcastle United are unbeaten in their past 14 Premier League home games against Aston Villa (W8 D6), since a 3-0 loss in April 2005.

So far in 2023, only Manchester City have picked up more Premier League wins (17) and points (53) than Villa (13 wins, 43 points).

No team lost fewer Premier League games in 2022-23 than Newcastle (five) - though one of those defeats was by Unai Emery's Villa in April (3-0).

This is the eighth time Emery is starting a league campaign with an away match, with the Spaniard winning six and drawing one of his previous seven. Indeed, one of those victories came at St James' Park (1-0) when in charge of Arsenal in 2019-20.