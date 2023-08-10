Newcastle v Aston Villa: Pick of the stats

  • Newcastle United are unbeaten in their past 14 Premier League home games against Aston Villa (W8 D6), since a 3-0 loss in April 2005.

  • So far in 2023, only Manchester City have picked up more Premier League wins (17) and points (53) than Villa (13 wins, 43 points).

  • No team lost fewer Premier League games in 2022-23 than Newcastle (five) - though one of those defeats was by Unai Emery's Villa in April (3-0).

  • This is the eighth time Emery is starting a league campaign with an away match, with the Spaniard winning six and drawing one of his previous seven. Indeed, one of those victories came at St James' Park (1-0) when in charge of Arsenal in 2019-20.

  • Newcastle forward Callum Wilson has scored 11 goals in his past 12 Premier League games, averaging a goal every 58 minutes in this run. He is the highest scorer in the competition since the start of April.

