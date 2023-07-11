We asked you for your thoughts on how West Ham are shaping up for the new season after opening their pre-season with a 4-1 over Boreham Wood on Monday.

Here is a flavour of your responses:

Dan: Flynn Downes looked strong and energetic driving forward in midfield. With the club looking for a suitable replacement for Rice given his imminent departure, is the solution under our noses?

Kate: Nice to see youngsters getting some minutes, but David Moyes has rarely given actual game time in Premier League matches to youngsters, even when a game looks to be won (granted not often last season). Come on, Moyes! You're not encouraging these boys who have ambition, a spark and want to impress. We need this in our team.

Bill: Just glad to see Moyes still in the dugout. Deserves to stay and be backed. Also good to see the youngsters get a run out and look impressive.

Henry: Big respect to Moyes for playing some young players in this game. Gideon Kodua and Kamarai Swyer got on the scoresheet too - great experience for them. Not bad for a first pre-season game. Good workout for the lads.

