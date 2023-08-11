Harry De Cosemo, BBC Sport

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe says he wants to sign another player this summer, but admits they will have to "get creative" with negotiations.

After the arrivals of Yankuba Minteh, Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento, Newcastle are believed to be looking for a centre-back with pace to strengthen their defence.

Targets are wide ranging, but they have been watching Jean-Clair Todibo at Nice. The 23-year-old impressed at St James' Park in a pre-season tournament last weekend.

His contract runs until 2027, and Manchester United have been linked with a move for him, but BBC Sport was told earlier this summer that Nice may be open to a sale at the right price.

Other options who have been linked are Bayer Leverkusen's Edmund Tapsoba and Crystal Palace's Joachim Andersen.

Whatever happens, Newcastle may look to a loan with an obligation to buy or a deal with heavily structured payments if they are to add another signing.