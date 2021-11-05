Everton v Tottenham: Last time out

Everton host Tottenham in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

Harry Kane and Gylfi Sigurdsson scored two goals each as the sides fought out a 2-2 draw at Goodison Park in April.

The result - which was overshadowed by an injury to Harry Kane nine days before Tottenham contested the Carabao Cup final - left Spurs seventh and Everton eighth.

Carlo Ancelotti and Jose Mourinho have since left the Everton and Spurs managerial jobs respectively. Kane, meanwhile, will once again be part of the action and is in search of just a second Premier League goal of the campaign.