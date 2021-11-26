Craig Dawson rescued a dramatic point for struggling Watford when he scored an acrobatic overhead kick deep into stoppage time against Leicester City in June 2020.

Foxes full-back Ben Chilwell thought he had won it for Brendan Rodgers' side when he smashed in off the post from 20 yards with the clock ticking past 90 minutes.

But defeat would have been harsh on the Hornets and they got their reward as Dawson swivelled spectacularly to equalise in the 93rd minute.

Nigel Pearson's side remained in relegation trouble, and would ultimately go down, while Leicester's bid to finish in the Champions League spots began to stutter.